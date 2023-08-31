Jordan Justice worked on the mural at Lee’s Chapel Church on Friday, August 25. He said he can only work on the mural on Fridays and Saturdays.

One Clinton County resident was killed and another seriously injured last Tuesday, August 22, in a vehicle accident that occurred in Overton County (Livingston), Tennessee.

Margie A, Scott Melton, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at Livingston Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

A complete death notice for Margie Melton appears elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.

Melton was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Pauline Reeves, 93, also of Albany.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol accident report, obtained through the Overton County News in Livingston, Tennessee, Reeves was driving a 2020 Ford Escape north on Bradford Hicks Drive and came to the intersection with Byrdstown Highway, where she failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of an oncoming vehicle.

That vehicle, a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailor, was being driven south on Byrdstown Highway by 47 year old Ronald Thomas Durrer of Ohio.

Durrer was not injured in the accident, according to the THP report.

Reeves was airlifted from the scene of the accident and transported to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for treatment of serious injures.

Reports from the family this week were that Reeves was continuing to be treated for serious injuries she sustained in the accident.

Reeves is a former business owner, having operated Polly’s Jewelry and Gifts in south Albany for many years. The business continues to be operated now by her granddaughter-in-law, Cortney Reeves, under the name Cortney’s Jewelry and Home.

The Reeves family are also well-known business leaders in Albany, having operated Reeves Ford for many years in Albany, as well as Twin Lakes Mobile Home Sales.

Most recently, the family were the owners and operators of Albany Redi-Mix, and are currently involved with Brent Reeves Trucking.

In 2021, the Reeves family was named the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Business Award recipient.