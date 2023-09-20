Howard Tallent, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at The Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Pascal and Margarett Tallent, and was also preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Tallent and Terry Tallent; five sisters, Eva Pickens, Lucy Guffey, Betty Creekmore, Brenda Tallent, Wonda Tallent; one brother, Paul Tallent.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tallent; one daughter, Penny Tallent; three sons, Howard Ray Tallent, Wesley (Nora) Tallent and Allen (Beth) Tallent; one sister, Leta Flowers; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, September 19, 2023, ast 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial followed in Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.