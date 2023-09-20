Frankie H. Smith, Sr., 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was the son of the late Frank C. and Ella Marie Smith and was also preceded in death by his wife, Elna Ann Smith, and a daughter, Virginia Marie Smith.

He is survived by four sons, Raymond (Alecia) Smith, Robert (Tina) Smith, Frankie (Deborah) Smith, Jr., and Josh Smith; three sisters, Anna Lou (Jack) Millis, Regina Sue (Ron) Anderson, and Jimmie (Tony) McCleary, all of Michigan; one brother, Larry Michael Smith of Michigan; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Don Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Five Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.