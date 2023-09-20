Charlie Edgar Cyphers, 77, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away at the Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

He was a Christian and a member of Water View Church of Christ and a retired machine operator, as well as a local farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Matthews Cyphers of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Stephanie (Barry) Anderson, Stacey (Tony) Gilbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Pamela (Steve) Young and Doug (Patricia) Stockton, of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Hershel (April) Cyphers of Gamaliel, Kentucky, and Elizabeth (Lloyd) Stockton of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Melissa (Tierre) Hill, Jeffery (Leticia) Cyphers, Randall (Alonna) Cyphers, Brandon Anderson, Anthony Gilbert, Matt Young, and Tyler Young; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Anderson, Tanner Anderson, Shelby Whitlow, Brixton Hill, Allie Cyphers, Lucas Cyphers, Aubrey Cyphers, Harley Cyphers, Garrett Cyphers, Mallee England, and Macy Young; many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with burial at Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com