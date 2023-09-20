Oradean Crabtree Evans, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her residence,

She was born in Chanute, (Pickett County) Tennessee, the daughter of Pete and Ethel Upchurch Crabtree.

She was of the Baptist faith, attended Clear Fork Baptist Church, and was a manager of Mini-storage and a hostess at Dollywood for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Evans; son, Ric Evans; daughter, Tammy Evans; siblings, Guy Crabtree, Odell Crabtree, S.C. Crabtree, Judy Davis, and Lina Knipp.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbi (Larry) Maynard of Columbia Fall, Montana; sister, Barbara (Paul) Tompkins of Albany; niece, Tammy Tallent; nephew, Terry Tompkins; grandchildren, Megan Evans, E.J. Evans, and Cody Maynard; and several other nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial followed in the Chanute-Campbell Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.