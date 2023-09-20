Kenny Bilbrey, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at The Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Kenneth and Brenda Bilbrey.

He is survived by onebrother, Kelly Bilbrey; one sister, April Bilbrey Collins; a special aunt, Debbie. He is also survived by three nephews, Bobby, Phillip, and Elijah and several cousins.

Services were held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.