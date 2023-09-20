Bulldog win on reunion night, 47-0

The Dawgs came out and took care of business at home last Friday night against the Cavaliers of Jenkins.

“I thought we came out early and did what we had to do and really set the tone. We played well as a team and had a well rounded attack offensively and defensively all night,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We moved the ball on the ground and through the air Friday night and our offensive line played really well. We swarmed to the ball defensively and really shut down everything they tried to do. I think we are gaining momentum at the right time and have now put together a couple of nice wins in a row.”

The Dawgs were lead on offense by quarterback Jaxson Mason who was 13-18 for 251 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Scout Bryant led the Dawgs’ ground game with five carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, followed by Bently Boils with three carries for 31 yards, and Mason adding a quarterback sneak for a one yard touchdown.

On the receiving end of Mason’s passes, the Dawgs were lead by Steele Burchett with two catches for 112 yards and a touchdown, one being a 99 yard touchdown catch, Wyatt Proffitt had five catches for 53 yards, Kasyn Massengale with one catch for 39 yards and a touchdown, Boils got two catches for 25 yards, and Jared Brown with two catches for 18 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Swaim added a two point conversion run, and Boils added a two point reception.

“Overall it was one of our most balanced offensive games in some time, as we threw for 251 and ran for 145,” Tallent said.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dawgs we were lead by Allen Pierce with 10 tackles, two for loss and a sack, Mason McDainel had six tackles one for loss, Josh Swaim got five tackles, one for loss, and a host of other Dawgs with 4 tackles. Kade Beaty added 1.5 sacks, and Levi Wray had 0.5 sacks. Logan Cross lead the team in tackles for loss with three. Senior Jase Sohm had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Dawgs’ defense also had two interceptions, one each by Wyatt Proffitt and Kasyn Massengale.

“Overall it was a team effort defensively and we forced several turnovers and kept their offense in check all night. We had 13 total tackles for loss and three sacks on the night. They really only had one drive all night that they were able to move the ball on us,” Tallent said.

The Dawgs will be back in action this Friday night September 22, at Bulldog Field as the Wildcats of Edmonson County come to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Bulldog Steele Burchett found an opening in the Jenkins’ defense to pick up some yardage on this first quarter play, as the Dawgs eventually earned a “W” over the Cavaliers, 47-0.

Clinton County’s Scout Bryant picked up some yardage early in the first quarter of Clinton County’s 47-0 win over Jenkins High School Friday night on Bulldog Field.

Clinton County’s defensive unit swarmed around the Jenkins Cavaliers’ quarterback to bring him down during the opening minutes of Friday night’s Bulldog victory.