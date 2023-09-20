The Write Stuff CCHS Student Profiles ~ Written By CCHS Students

Emily Sawyers:

A Baker at Heart

If you have a sweet tooth, then you will certainly want to get to know Emily Sawyers of Emily’s Sweets and Treats. Emily is a junior at Clinton County High School and the daughter of Kent and Michelle Sawyers. Emily enjoys spending time at home baking for her family and friends and is committed to her dance lessons. In addition, she is involved in many clubs such as 21st Century Community Service Club, KUNA, KYA, HOSA, and the CCHS Drama Club. Her passion, however, is baking delicious sweets.

Emily’s passion for baking started when she was six years old. She now hopes to share this passion with younger children in hopes they will develop this same passion. As part of her Dual Credit English Class, Emily has created “Bit Size Bakers”, a free baking class she is offering to students in kindergarten and 1st grade.

Emily has designed a week-long class in collaboration with her mentor, Christy Stearns, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences Education, to get young children interested in cooking and nutrition. The children will learn how to bake cupcakes and cakes and how to use different kitchen utensils. According to Emily, “Kids need to learn to bake for themselves and see how much fun they can have while learning to bake.”

The classes will be held on September 18th-21st at the Clinton County Extension Office with other classes to be announced in October and November. There will only be ten open spots for each class.

Emily chose her project based on her love of baking and her desire to share this love with others in hopes they not only learn to bake for themselves but develop their own love of baking. Emily hopes the baking class will benefit the community by helping young people develop skills that will last a lifetime. She also believes teaching the baking class will bring her joy because she is sharing what she loves with others.

by Nick Poore

The CCHS Dual Credit ENG 101 students are working on Community Service Projects through the months of September, October, and November with a culminating community panel presentation and question and answer session in December. This one project will embed writing, research, public speaking and presentation, interpersonal and intrapersonal communication skills, critical thinking, collaboration, adaptability, problem solving, responsibility, and perseverance. Over the next 14 weeks, Clinton County News will be featuring one student and their project each week.

The Subject

Emily Sawyers

Daughter of Kent and Michelle Sawyers

The Author

Nick Poore

Son of Chris and

Gina Poore