Park board meets

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board had a busy meeting last Thursday, September 28, at the park with 10 members present and several matters discussed or voted on.

The approximate one hour meeting was a special session due to the time being changed from 5 p.m. to a 4:30 p.m. start.

Whitney Logan, who works with the Healthy Kids program through Cumberland Family Medical first addressed the board pertaining to possibly putting in a “Blessing Box” location at the park.

Blessing Box is a program that takes donations of food, winter clothing and other items for people in need. Items can be dropped off at any time and those needing items can come by the locations where the items are stored to pick up necessities they need.

Logan explained that although there were several such sites set up in the Burkesville area, so far there are only two in Albany–both on the south end of town–and they were looking to place one on the north side to make donated items more available.

She said the organization is currently looking to have materials for such a facility donated.

The primary concern to board members was the problem of theft of items or vandalism to the building, but it was noted that is an issue no matter where they may be located.

They also discussed possible sites at the park to place a small Blessing Box building for the project once it is put up.

Board member Patrick Padron made a motion to allow the group to put up a Blessing Box building if they find someone to construct it, and possibly place it somewhere near the Farmer’s Market building. The motion was seconded by Leland Hicks and passed by unanimous vote.

Clinton County High School student Nick Poore then addressed the board about a community service project a group of CCHS students were undertaking, including keeping the park cleaned up, making a transition of the volleyball area (which is rarely used) into a pickle ball court, planting trees around the children’s playground area–where there is currently no shade to speak of– possibly constructing batting cages in the future, and helping build a permanent pitching mound on one of the park’s baseball fields.

It was noted during the discussion that CCHS baseball coach and board member Russell Baker would be somewhat of a mentor for the students. Baker said as far as the pitching mound is concerning, he could probably get the clay for that project donated.

Baker also said he hoped the pitching mound could be installed by the end of October.

The board also discussed issues pertaining to some other projects on the list, especially pickle ball, where it was noted that particular sport had become extremely popular over the past several months, even among locals who travel to other counties to play the sport.

Apparently there are pickle ball courts in neighboring Byrdstown and Jamestown, Tennessee and areas in Kentucky, such as Campbellsville.

Apparently the projects could be funded, along with some park board assistance by private donations.

Following discussion on the CCHS project proposal, board member Paula Little made a motion to allow the group to proceed with plans for their projects, and complete whatever projects were feasible. The motion was seconded by Nicky Smith and passed without opposition.

The board also commended Poore and his fellow students for their initiative on taking on such a project to help the park.

Board members Padron and Erica McWhorter-Hill then told the board that SkySports was interested in putting up a building, such as a storage container sized–to house volleyball and other equipment somewhere on the park grounds.

Following a brief discussion, it was suggested that group get definite dimensions for a building and present it to the board at its next meeting.

It was also noted that the safety nets around the ball fields that SkySports had purchased a few years ago were deteriorating and then asked if the park board would assist in purchasing a set.

The new nets estimated costs was only about $127, so with little discussion, board member Smith voted for the park to fully purchase the new safety nets, with the motion passing by unanimous vote.

The status on the concession stand renovation project was also briefly discussed, with board member Randy Speck telling fellow members that a contractor had looked at the existing building and requested the board come up with “one solid plan” on what needed to be done.

Board member David McIver suggested forming a committee to study the building and come up with a plan to present to the contractor so the project could eventually begin.

The board appointed a committee consisting of McIver, Hicks, Padron, Hill and Park Director Michael Hood.

It was then announced that the CCHS baseball team will be sponsoring a co-ed softball tournament at the park on Saturday, October 14, beginning around 9 a.m.

This announcement led to some additional discussion about a permanent pitching mound for little league baseball, with plans for it to be placed on the southwest side field.

McIver said he felt that if that field has a permanent mound, there may never be another co-ed tournament possible at the park due to the ball field’s sizes. He said it would make more sense to put the mound on the field facing directly west.

Baker, however, said the field and others could still be used for co-ed softball, saying they were of the right dimensions for that play.

Although it was discussed that a men’s league or tournament could not play on the field due to the size limits and mound on the one field, it was noted there had been no men’s softball league or tournament played at the park for years now.

Prior to the meeting being adjourned, Park Director Hood said that only one vendor (as of last Thursday) had rented a space for this weekend’s Rollercoaster Yard Sale, which runs Thursday through Saturday, October 5-7.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, (the last regular meeting of the year) at 5 p.m. at the park. The meeting is open to the public.