Key election dates

The November General Election in Clinton County and across Kentucky is now just a month away, and now is the time to begin the process of absentee voting and for last minute registration in order to cast a ballot next month.

Voters from across the county and state will elect not only a Kentucky Governor for a four year term, but all state constitutional office holders as well.

As election day 2023 draws near, Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins’ office has announced some important dates and deadlines for voters to keep in mind.

* September 23–The absentee portal opened, and the clerk’s office began taking mail-in absentee requests;

* Tuesday, October 10–Last day to register to vote for the General Election;

* Tuesday, October 24–Portal closes and last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot;

* October 25, 26, 27 (Wednesday through Friday) and October 30, 31 and November 1 (Monday through Wednesday)–In-person absentee voting begins in the clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

* November 2, 3, 4 (Thursday through Saturday)–Early voting begins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Welcome Center, Community Center, and South Kentucky RECC building (in the Snow Community);

* Tuesday, November 7–Election Day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Welcome Center, Community Center, and South Kentucky RECC.

For further information pertaining to voter status, absentee balloting requirements, or elections in general, call the Clinton County Clerk’s Office during normal business hours at (606) 387-5943.