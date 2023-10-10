Two tragic events mar weekend

Tragedy struck Albany last week with two separate situations that took the lives of two people.

Fatal accident on bypass

On Thursday, September 28, an accident that occurred at the intersection of KY Hwy. 558 and the 127 Bypass, claimed the life of Gaylon Nicholas of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Nicholas was crossing the bypass coming off of KY. Hwy. 558 in order to turn south towards Albany, when she pulled in front of Robert Dale Garrett, also of Byrdstown, Tennessee, driving a red Nissan Frontier. Garrett also has a passenger, his wife, Shirley, and both were treated and released at The Med Center Albany.

“There was driver’s side impact and it pushed them over into the south bound lane,” Sheriff Ricky Marcum said.

Marcum said Nicholas was alert immediately following the accident and was transported to The Med Center Albany.

“They did CT scans and everything was going good,” Marcum said. “(Scott, Clinton County Coroner) called me three hours later and told me she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.”

Body discovered near Grider Hill Marina

On Saturday, September 30, at 8:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department was notified of a body floating at Grider Hill Marina on Lake Cumberland.

“We still don’t have a positive I.D., but we do have a missing persons report from the state police from back in 2021. I just got off the phone today with Lonnie (Scott, Clinton County Coroner) and he said the body was badly decomposed,” Sheriff Ricky Marcum said. “He was wearing coveralls and had a tattoo on the left arm. I’m trying to search some of the databases on that, so we can notify the family, but as of right now he is still unidentified.”

Marcum said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife took over the investigation, mainly because the body was found in the water of Lake Cumberland.

“We really don’t know anything at this point,” Marcum said. “We have some hunches and logical guesses, but that’s about it.”