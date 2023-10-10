‘Albany Nights’ fills the streets with people and classic cars

Foundation hopes to

grow on successful premier

The Clinton County Community Foundation hosted its first “Albany Nights” on Saturday and with the streets around the courthouse full of people, there was a little something for everyone.

Foundation Vice Chairperson Jessica Owens Sullivan said the foundation couldn’t be more pleased with the crowd on hand and how successful the event was.

“We realized that our community and town love to socialize and fellowship, and we wanted to bring something to downtown to promote activity and help our thriving businesses even more,” Sullivan said. “It is our hope that we can grow on this event and make it something we do more often. More details will be coming as the planning committee hashes out those details. I have always said that there was no place like home, and I love that Albany proved me right once again.”

The event started around 3 p.m. with vendors set up around the square, offering items such as leather goods, coffee and even clothing. Several food vendors were also on hand to supply the crowd during the event.

At 5 p.m., Backroom Band took the stage and performed in front of a large crowd, as showed in the bottom photo, for about an hour until the cruise in took the streets to end the event.

“This town is special and unique, and I love how the community always shows up to help or participate. We are truly one of a kind,” Sullivan said.