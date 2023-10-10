Animal Adoption Day is Saturday

For those who love animals or need a pet, this coming Saturday, October 14, is your chance to give a forever home to an animal in need.

Animal Adoption Day is being hosted this Saturday, October 14, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tri-County Animal Shelter, located on Hwy. 90 West near Tyson Foods in Albany.

There will be a host of furry friends, including dogs and cats of all sizes up for adoption, and there will be no adoption fees to pay.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig said the goal of the local animal shelter is to adopt out all of the animals currently housed at the facility, thus providing space for animals in the county to be housed that need care and to be adopted out or taken to a no-kill shelter.

Craig said that thanks to local corporate sponsor Tyson Foods, there will be no adoption fees to take home one or more pets during this adoption day. He added Tyson had paid for the adoption fees for the two prior adoption days.

Not only are the adoption fees waived, but all those visiting the shelter during Animal Adoption Day will be treated to free hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the company.

The judge said that a group of animal rescuers out of Columbia in Adair County would also be on hand this Saturday to assist the local employees at the shelter. He said the organization had worked closely with Tri-County Animal Shelter in the past in helping rescue and adopt animals.

“We encourage the community to come out and adopt a furry friend,” said Craig.

Chaston Bell is the local Animal Control Officer and is assisted at the shelter by two other employees, including one from Cumberland County. Cumberland County also houses its animals in the local shelter.

Judge Craig said that after the adoption day is held, a public notice will be made letting people know when spaces for other animals will be available.

The increase of unwanted animals in neighborhoods in the city and county is an ongoing problem, not only locally, but about everywhere, making the importance of adoption of animals to have a permanent home that much more important.

“Our goal is to adopt every animal in our shelter,” Craig said, adding, “our goal in all of this is to save animals.”