Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Michael S. Hicks, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, October 3, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Hicks was charged with criminal mischief, 1st degree.

Hicks was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Angela R. Frazho, 46, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, October 2, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Frazho was charged with promoting contraband, 2nd degree.

Frazho was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Kelvin J. Rodriguez 34, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on a Clinton County indictment warrant Thursday, October 5, 2023, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Rodriguez was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; no operator’s license; failure to maintain insurance.

Rodriguez was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Dylan Thomas, 20, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, October 6, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Thomas was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place; unlawful imprisonment 1st degree; wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Thomas was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Michael W. Craig, 37, of Albany. Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, October 1, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Craig was charged with promoting contraband 2nd degree.

Craig was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy M. Bermel, 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, October 3, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Casey Richardson.

Bermel was charged with reckless driving; wanton endangerment 1st degree- two counts; no registration plates; failure to maintain insurance; criminal mischief 1st degree.

Bermel was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Thomas Moreland, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, October 7, 2023, by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Moreland was charged with assault 4th degree; strangulation 2nd degree.

Moreland was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Radhika Moreland of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest.

Moreland was charged with possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.

Moreland was released from custody after posting a bond (photo not available).

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

