Gov. Beshear visits Albany

Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Clinton County last week to break ground on the Duvall Valley Area Water System Improvement Project that will provide more flowing water to Duvall Valley. While Governor Beshear was in Clinton County, he also presented funding to local non-profit organizations and the Clinton County Tourism Commission.

“It’s an exciting day for Clinton County! We announced over $130,000 for tourism and nonprofits to help build the better future we all want for our kids and grandkids,” Gov. Beshear said. “We also get to celebrate the beginning of construction to improve water service for homes and businesses in this area.”

According to Mayor Steve Lawson, the pipes in place now are not big enough to supply Duvall Valley with enough water pressure throughout a normal day, with several chicken houses and farms using the water for production.

“I’m very pleased,” Lawson said. “It’s a good start and we need more, but I’m happy we’ve made one step in the right direction. I know Duvall Valley will be thankful once they get finished. It will help the residents and the growing houses as well.”

Lawson said he has been told the pipes on the old system vary in size as they runs from Albany to Duvall Valley and that causes pressure issues.

“Maybe they won’t have any issues anymore after this is completed,” Lawson said.

In August 2020, Clinton County was awarded $3 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants for this project through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The upgrades will improve water pressure for existing customers, as well as support future industry in this area.

“It was an honor to have met the Governor,” Lawson said. “He and his staff were very nice and seemed like they were open to helping us. I was glad to see Representative Josh Branscum and Sandy Simpson, who repersented James Comer’s office. I’m glad to have finally met the governor.”

Governor Beshear also presented more than $130,000 to local tourism, as well as non-profit organizations such as Foothills Academy and the Clinton County Salvation Army.

“The lakes and other area attractions make tourism an important part of our local economy, so voting to invest money in our local tourism was an easy decision to make,” said Rep. Branscum of Russell Springs. “I’m also pleased to see funds we allocated for nonprofit assistance make their way into Clinton County. Nonprofits like the Foothills Academy and Salvation Army do so much in serving the people of this community and I am proud to support their continuing efforts.”

The Clinton County Tourism Commission was presented a check for $28,340 to support travel marketing and promotion, as well as $100,000 to Foothills Academy and $6,065 to the Salvation Army.

The funding came from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“As the grant checks have been deposited and utilized per the provisions instructed to us, we are attempting to show more of the world where we are on the map and draw visitors to the area to admire and enjoy our natural attractions, such as two major lakes, waterfalls, mountains, festivals, and lots more,” said Sherry Poore, executive director of the Clinton County Tourism Commission. “This grant will assist our county to reach platforms we could simply not afford without the funding.”

The funds are distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the Commonwealth.