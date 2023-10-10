Foothills XVIII begins this week

Albany and Clinton County’s favorite fall celebration and homecoming gets underway with a handful of pre-events this week, leading up to the main events lineup next week for the 43rd edition of the Foothills Festival.

As the temperatures move more into the autumn feel, the surrounding mountainsides – the “Foothills of the Appalachian Mountain Range” begin to come alive with color, and our residents and visitors are eager for one final weekend of outdoor activities, the schedule for the 2023 Foothills is now upon us.

Included this week in your Clinton County News is our annual special section previewing the schedule lineup of entertainment, contests, pageants, shows and games that will certainly keep everyone who takes in the celebration busy and on the move to take it all in.

Then, of course, there is the lineup of festival food offerings that will provide tastes and smells from the food court found only during the third full weekend in October.

Grab a jacket, some comfortable shoes and enjoy the sights and sounds of this 43rd Clinton County celebration, the 2023 Foothills Festival, as once again, we beckon the world to . . . “Come See It Our Way!”