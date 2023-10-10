State Police release July officer involved shooting details

Information has been released on an incident that occurred on July 11, 2023, involving a sheriff’s deputy, which saw one man shot and killed during a high speed pursuit. The deceased has been identified as Mark Buchanan, 56, of Somerset, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary findings revealed the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop a 2010 Nissan Titan in Wayne County.

It was believed that Buchanan was involved in a hit-and-run collision and failed to stop when police attempted to pull his vehicle over.

The high speed chase entered into Clinton County on KY Hwy. 90, where Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Cross, attempted to pass Buchanan’s vehicle two separate times.

On both occasions, Buchanan intentionally collided with Cross’s cruiser. After attempting to pass Buchanan a third time, Cross managed to avoid the collision, then discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Buchanan and forcing the vehicle to stop.

As reported earlier, Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Louisville, Kentucky.

After the incident, Cross was placed on administrative leave for two weeks per policies and procedures.

Cross is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement.