2023 Foothills Festival Pageant Winners

The Foothills Festival Prince and Princess was crowned Thursday night at the Learning Center. Winners were Lynnex Sawyers, son of Zack and Taylor Sawyers, and Ravyn Creekmore, daughtrer of Michael and Casey Creekmore. First runners-up were Rhett Soma, son of Jalen and Dee Soma, and Novalyn Tallent, daughter of Kelli and Josh Tallent. Second runners-up were Jacob Parrigin, son of Jason and Veronica Parrigin and Skylann Parrigin, daughter of Justin and Morgan Parrigin

The Foothills Festival Little Miss was crowned Thursday night at the Learning Center. The winner was Keeton Sullivan, daughter of John Michael Sullivan and Jessica Sullivan. First runner-up was Jaylee Parrigin, daughter of Josh Parrigin and Brittany Brown. Second runner-up was Jazmine Denney, daughter of Adam Denney and Aniansh Shaw. Ms. Congeniality was also awarded to Sullivan.

The Foothills Festival Junior Miss was crowned Thursday night at the Learning Center. The winner was Lydia Koesters, daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Koesters. First runner-up was Emalyn Hall and second runner up was Kenli Thrasher. Ms. Congeniality was also awarded to Koesters.

The Foothills Festival Teen Miss was crowned Thursday night at the Learning Center. The winner was Hadley Collins, daughter of Patrick and Jamie Collins. First runner-up was Campbell Rector, daughter of Jeremy and Amber Rector. A tie for second runners-up went to Kensley Shearer, daughter of Jessica Turner, and Dixie Guffey, the daughter of Tyler Guffey.

Rector was also awarded Ms. Congeniality.

The Miss Foothills Festival was crowned Thursday night at the Learning Center. The winner was Paisley Chilton, daughter of Daniel and Tara Chilton. First runner-up was Natalie Thomas, daughter of Heather Wheeler and Kyle Thomas. Second runner-up was Jaedyn Crabtree, daughter of Michael and Crystal Crabtree.

Chilton was also awarded Ms. Congeniality. Also pictured is last year’s Miss Foothills Festival Carly Nichole Norrod.