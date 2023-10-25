Bryan Wade Byrd, 51, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Lebanon, Tennessee.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Lucille Byrd; one brother, Terry (Amy) Byrd; two nieces, Haley (Cory) Mueller; Macy (Grant) Mitchell; one nephew, Carson Byrd; grandnieces, Katherine and Grace; grandnephew, Grant Edward; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services were held Sunday, October 22, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Sexton and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.