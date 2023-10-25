Lonnie Davis, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Elbie and Anna Christine Davis.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Richie Davis; two brothers, Ricky Davis and Bennie Davis; one sister, Judy Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Davis; two daughters, Tabitha (Patrick) Cope and Lisa Davis; one son, Toby Davis; three sisters, Shirley Conatser; Janice Lozano and Joan Brown; two brothers, Gary Davis and Michael Davis; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Neal officiating.

Burial followed in Hilltop Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.