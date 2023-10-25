Lisa Joann Hunley, 55, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Anna Sue Hunley Piercy and the late Jep Piercy, step-father. In addition to her step-father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stacy Bruce “Bub” Hunley.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Patrick Stacious Hunley; special daughter/great-neice, Ariella Greene; siblings, Jennifer (Wendell Smith) Hunley and Tara Piercy Greene, all of Monticello, Kentucky, Kenneth Piercy of Lexington, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. EDT, in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home, with Bro. Kelvin Upchurch officiating.

Burial followed in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made to New’s Monticello Funeral Home.

