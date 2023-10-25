Rebecca Rigney, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

She was the daughter of the late Francis and Cora Rigney.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Louann Ammonette, Edward Rigney, Basil Rigney, Sue Boils, and Nelda Craig.

She is survived by twosons, Frankie Rigney and James Rigney; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Memorial Hill Cemetery with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.