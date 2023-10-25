Dorothy J. Carey Allen, 99, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of the Grider Community in Cumberland County, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at The Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Judge Henry and Lucy Alexander Carey,

She was a member of Liberty and Waterview Baptist Churches, and a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corporation and Kentucky Apparel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie H. Allen, three brothers, three sisters and two nieces.

She is survived by her children, Sarah A. (Thomas) Johnson, Melissa A. Allen, both of Louisville, Kentucky; her granddaughter, Janelle Elise Roberts of Dallas, Texas; two nieces; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Rev. Wayne Steele, Sr. officiating, with Rev. Bobby Bowe officiating as master of ceremonies.

Burial followed in the Waterview Cemetery in Cumberland County.

Burial followed in the Waterview Cemetery in Cumberland County.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.