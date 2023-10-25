Lady Volley Dawgs fall in regional tournament

Chloe Longwell set a ball during the second round game of the district tournament last Monday night. Lily Hickman, below, returned a serve against Monroe County in the district tournament. Clinton County won the match 3-0 and moved on to the finals played Tuesday night. Clinton County lost the in the finals 3-0. The Lady Dawgs moved on to the regional tournament this Monday night and were defeated 3-0 by Logan County.

The Lady Dawgs finished the season with a 19-12 record.

Above right, Kelli Brown recovered a kill during the second round game of the district tournament last Monday night. Jonna Upchurch, above left, set the ball against Monroe County in the district tournament.

