Future of Clinton County football looks bright, CCMS finishes season with bowl win, 9-1 record

The future of football at Clinton County High School looks bright, if the success of the Clinton County Middle School program is any indication.

These young Bulldogs finished their season last week by winning the Hancock Tire Bowl in Columbia, defeating the reigning Central Kentucky Middle School Athletic Conference champions by a score of 26-14. The Dawgs finished the season with a 9-1 record, including capturing the championship title of district champions and also winning the Hard Rock Bowl.

Season results for the young Dawgs were: Pike Co. Central vs. Clinton Co. win (18-8), Monroe Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (24-22), Wayne Co. vs. Clinton Co. loss (8-30), Metcalfe Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (38-8), Casey Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (42-0), Oneida, Tennessee vs. Clinton Co. win (45-12), Berea vs. Clinton Co. win (32-0), Pickett Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (59-0), Green Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (36-26), Adair Co. vs. Clinton Co. win (26-14).