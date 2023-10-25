Dawgs fall to Monroe County, 42-22

The Dawgs had a up and down night last Friday against the Falcons of Monroe County. Clinton moved to 3-6 on the year with the 42-22 loss.

“We started off slow, but as the game went on we gained our footing and made strides from last week. We came into the game short handed missing several key starters in this district matchup, but I felt like having a couple weeks under our belt with new people in new places in the lineup was much more productive. Kaysn Massengale continues to make strides while stepping up to play quarterback for us and we went back to our normal game plan offensively,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “On defense we struggled all night. We were just a step slow here or there and just missed some plays on that side of the ball. Overall I was proud of the effort on both sides of the ball as we continued to play until the last whistle sounded, but eventually came away with a 42-22 loss.”

The Dawgs were lead on offense by Massengale who was 7-19 for 167 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Massengale also lead in rushing with 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end of Massengale’s passes, we were lead by Steele Burchett who had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Brown added one reception for 17 yards, and Wyatt Proffitt had one for four yards.

“It was a much more productive night offensively than the previous week and we are adjusting well. We are starting to gain some momentum there,” Tallent said.

“On the defensive side of the ball, the Dawgs were lead by Mason McDaniel with seven tackles, Josh Swaim with six tackles, one for a loss, followed by Kade Beaty and Dawson Denney, both with five tackles. McDainel also added a forced fumble and Beaty had a fumble recovery.

The Dawgs will be back in action this Friday night for the last home game of the season which is senior night. Senior night festivities will begin at 6:30 and the kickoff is set for 7:00. The Dawgs will be taking on the Pirates of Berea.