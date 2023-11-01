Election ballot will be a short list of choices

Clinton County residents will join the other 119 counties across Kentucky that will help select the state’s top office holder, that of Governor of Kentucky, as well as other constitutionally held offices in the state.

However, with no federal races, and only one local non-contested race on the ballot in one district, the ballot for the Tuesday, November 7 election will be rather brief.

Local turnout for next week’s General Election in the county is expected to be moderate at best, with the most hotly contested race being that of Kentucky Governor, where incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear is being challenged by Republican Daniel Cameron, the current Kentucky Attorney General.

Gov. Beshear’s running mate for Lt. Governor is Jacqueline Coleman, current Lt. Governor, while Cameron’s running mate is Robert “Robby” Mills.

The other races that will appear on the ballot will be those of Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture.

In the Secretary of State race, incumbent Republican Michael Adams is being challenged by Democrat Charles “Buddy” Wheatley.

There will be a new Kentucky Attorney General for the next four years, with Cameron being in the race for governor.

In that race, two experienced candidates are running, including Republican Russell Coleman, who is opposed by Democrat Pamela Stevenson.

Current Auditor of Public Accounts, Republican Allison Ball, is being challenged by Democrat candidate Kimberly “Kim” Reeder.

The race for State Treasurer will pit Republican Mark H. Metcalf against Democrat challenger Michael Bowman.

Kentucky will also see a new Commissioner of Agriculture as Ryan Quarles gave up the seat to run as a Republican candidate for governor in the May Primary, coming in second to Cameron in a crowded field.

Candidates in that race include Jonathan Shell, the GOP nominee and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow.

There is also a write-in space on each ballot for all state-wide races and voters will have the option of voting a straight party ticket or individually for the candidate of their choosing.

The only local race on the ballot will be that to fill the vacancy of 3rd District Magistrate, which came as a result of illness of Magistrate Gary Tallent, who resigned his seat just a few months into the term and recently passed away.

Republican Terry Buster, former magistrate of the same district, is unopposed as the Democrat Party in Clinton County opted not to select a candidate to fillthe seat.

Buster, who will be able to assume the magistrate duties immediately following the certification of the election, will serve the district comprised of the Piney Woods, Snow-Seventy Six, and Snow precincts.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on election day next Tuesday at the three usual voting locations in the county, the Welcome Center in north Albany, the Community Center (on Spring Street) and South Kentucky RECC in the Snow Community.

All registered voters are encouraged to participate in this important election to chose our state’s leaders for the next four years. Remember, voting is not only a right, but a privilege.