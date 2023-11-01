Prince of pull-tabs

An effort at Albany Elementary School to collect aluminum pull tabs as a fundraiser for a charity received a boost from one of its students, Jagger Fryman.

Jagger, a student in Ms. Paige Staton Cavanah’s room, leaned on family members to assist him in collecting pull tabs for the fundraising event, and learned that a great-uncle and aunt, Melvin and Jean Bowlin, had been collecting the tabs for more than 20 years.

With contributions from other family members as well, he brought buckets of pull tabs to his classroom over a several day period for the past few weeks.

Jagger is the son of Jeremy and Beth Fryman of Albany.