Joyce Anne Graham, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late David and Hester Baker, and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Pattie Maloris, Edwin Baker, Jim Baker, and Harold Baker.

She is survived by her husband, Shelby Graham; six children, Rick Hartman; Jake Hartman, Ron (Rachelle) Graham, Don (Sherry) Graham, Tonya (Mark) Mills, and Dale Graham; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Five Springs Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.