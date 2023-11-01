Billy Joe Gibson, 63, formerly of the Breeding Community in Adair County, Kentucky, passed away at his home in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Pilkington Gibson, of Nauvoo, Illinois; his daughter, Kiri (Garrett Stephen) Rachel Gibson Gray, of Lewistown, Missouri; his mother, Shirley Fay Gibson of Breeding, Kentucky; his sister, Charolette Gibson McIntyre of Breeding, Kentucky, and his sister in-law, Dottie “Dot” Grider Gibson of Burkesville, Kentucky.

Services were held Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Illinois. A second service was held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Graveside service was at Fudge Cemetery near Breeding, Kentucky. Memorials have been established in memory of Billy Joe Gibson, 870 East County Road 2026, Nauvoo, IL, 62354.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.