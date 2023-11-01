Nina Mae Johnson Stearns, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

She was the daughter of the late Martin and Annie Johnson and was was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lola Antle, Margie Antle and Oda Starnes; one brother, Ronnie Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Adaline Mae Stearns.

She is survived by her husband, Billie Dean Stearns; one daughter, Veronica Kay (David) Peacock; one son, Jimmy Dean (Diane) Stearns; one grandson, Austin Dean (Abby) Stearns; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Conner officiating. Burial followed in Agee Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.