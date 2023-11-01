Sharon Marston Wise, 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center, in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ruth Spelman Marston. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susanne Mennella.

She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Wise; her children, Michael Toby Pamela) Wise, of Fort Wayne Indiana, Kerri Susanne (Matt) Whitaker of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jeremy Michael Wise of Glasgow, Kentucky; grandchildren, Mikela and Caleb, Victoria, Jacob, Grace, Arianna, Elijah, Griffin, Levi, River and Isaiah.

A graveside service was conducted on, Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the family farm with Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

The family received friends beginning at 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm CDT, at the First Presbyterian Church, in Glasgow, Kentucky. Burial followed in the Wise Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.