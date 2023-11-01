Barry Sloan Smith, 58, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday October 25, 2023 at UK Hospital.

He was the son of the late John B. Smith JRr, and Betty Sloan Smith.

He was preceded in death by his step-son, Chris Thrasher.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Smith; one step-son, Nick (Staci) Thrasher, two brothers: Nicky (Becky) Smith and Tony Smith; two grandchildren Haleigh Jo Thrasher and Cody Thrasher; one niece, Leslie (Lance) Cash; one great-niece, Jersie Sloan Smith; a host of family and friends.

Services were held Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith and Jessie Stockton officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.