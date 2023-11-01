Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs end season on a high note over Pirates

The Bulldogs closed out regular season play Friday night on Bulldog Field in fine fashion, picking up a nice 46-0 win over the visiting Pirates of Berea.

The Dawgs closed out the 2023 season with a 4-6 overall record, a much improved mark from last year’s 0-10 finish.

This year’s 4-6 record, on its face, might not look so encouraging, but consider that the Bulldogs have suffered through an injury laden season that has seen a host of top shelf players sidelined, which threw the original game plans into a spin mode, to say the least.

Three quarterbacks went down and that is enough to cause some programs to fold the year out then and there.

Adjusting constantly, Coach Rocky Tallent and staff made change after change, and with every change, the Dawgs heeded their call and stepped up to the challenge.

All of our boys in blue, players, coaches and support staff, are to be commended in the highest means possible for showing true Bulldog grit as the season progressed with fewer and fewer players able to make contact on the field.

On to the playoffs, and it doesn’t

get any easier Thursday

With the current playoff system in football amongst KHSAA schools, every team is guaranteed a post-season playoff berth.

Clinton County will travel to Lexington this Thursday night for its first round playoff game.

The Dawgs have their work cut out for them, going up against the Lexington Christian Eagles, a team that is ranked as the best in Kentucky 2A ranking.

The Eagles will be bringing a 9-1 record to Thursday night’s contest, losing that single game early in the year to Boyle County, a 4A program that is also one of the top rated teams in the state among all of the classes.

Clinton County’s playoff game is slated for Thursday night on Lexington’s field, with a 6:30 p.m. central time kickoff.

I have been told that one of the reasons the Clinton County – LCA game was being played on a Thursday night, is due to a shortage of KHSAA football officials in many areas of the state.

Of the 16 first round match-ups in the Class AA bracket, Clinton County is one of three games set for Thursday night, with the remaining 13 being played Friday, November 3.

The weather outlook for Friday’s kickoff is favorable, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff, dropping into the upper to mid 40s as the game progresses.

Good luck Dawgs in this year’s post-season playoff quest.

Guffey leaving Racer program

A Murray State Athletics Department press release issued recently notes that former Lady Bulldog standout basketball player Amber Guffey has decided to step away from her position as an assistant coach for the Murray State Lady Racers.

Guffey, who is the second all-time leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs basketball program with 2,648 points (behind twin sister Paige Guffey – 3,088) and a CCHS Basketball Wall of Fame member, has been an assistant coach for the Racers for six seasons.

There was no information on Amber’s next move, other than a brief statement from Racer Head Coach Rechelle Turner.

“I cannot thank Coach Guffey enough for everything that she has done for our program,” Turner said. “From a standout player, to a Hall of Famer, to an assistant coach, she is a perfect example of what it means to be a Murray State Racer. I know that she has an incredibly bright future ahead of her and we wish her all the best as she begins the next chapter of her career.”

A former Racer standout player, Guffey scored 1,877 points in her career — the fifth-most in program history. She graduated as Murray State’s all-time leader in assists, free throws made, games played and minutes played.

In 2018, Guffey was inducted into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame. She is one of eight women’s basketball players to have earned a spot in the Racer Hall of Fame.

In her time as a player at Murray State, Guffey put together one of the all-time great careers in Racer history. She was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, while also being named to the OVC All-Tournament team three times. Guffey was the 2008 OVC Tournament MVP as she helped the Racers make their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Whatever Amber decides will be her next move, whether it be basketball related or otherwise, she’s sure to be successful.

Good luck to one of the best who ever wore the blue and white Lady Dawg uniform.