Dawgs defeat Berea in final home game, 46-0

The Dawgs closed out the regular season in a dominating fashion with a 46-0 win over the Pirates of Berea last Friday night. Clinton County finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and will play in the playoffs this Thursday night against Lexington Christian Academy.

“I thought we came out and played extremely well on both sides of the ball,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We tackled well on defense all night and were able to move the ball up and down the field on offense. Overall it was a great way to send off our 10 seniors in their last home game of their careers.”

The Dawgs were led by Kaysn Massengale who was 13-21 for 193 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Scout Bryant led in rushing with 17 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, Massengale added 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

On the receiving end of Massengale’s passes, Steele Burchett led the way with seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Brown with four catches for 94 yards, Jerry Harrison with one catch for 18 yards, and Wyatt Proffitt with two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of ball, the Dawgs were led by Mason McDaniel with 11 tackles, five for a loss and one sack, Allen Pierce with 10 tackles, three for a loss and a forced fumble, Kade Beaty with seven tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Jerry Harrison also added a half of a sack and two fumble recoveries. Jared Brown and Proffitt added one interception each with Brown returning his 59 yards for a touchdown. Jase Sohm also had a safety for the Dawgs defense.

“Overall we forced turnovers and had a complete game offensively rushing and through the air all night. It was a great night to be a Bulldog and has been a very successful season after a couple of seasons that we were down,” Tallent said. “I am extremely proud of this group and their hard work and determination this season.”

The Dawgs will be in playoff action this Thursday at Lexington Christian Academy in a first round matchup. The game is set for a 6:30 CDT kickoff.

Clinton County’s Scout Bryant drove the ball during the first quarter on Friday night against Berea in the Dawgs’ final home game of the season. Clinton County won the game by a final score of, 46-0.