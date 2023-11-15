Deer Harvests

Posted November 15, 2023 at 8:54 am

 

IMG_7986

Chris Asberry harvested this 10 point buck on Halloween with a crossbow.

 

Resized_20231113_155627

Canyon Amox killed this big six point buck on November 13, 2023, while hunting with his daddy in Albany, Ky.

Haven Marcum deer

Haven Marcum had a very successful youth deer hunt recently, bagging her first-ever deer kill, this nine point buck she harvested on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in the Alpha Community.
Haven is the five-year-old daughter of Dustin and Whitney Marcum.

Braxton Jones deer

Braxton Jones harvested this nice eight point buck, while hunting in Clinton County. Braxton is the 15-year-old son of Roy and Brandy Jones.