Deer Harvests

Chris Asberry harvested this 10 point buck on Halloween with a crossbow.

Canyon Amox killed this big six point buck on November 13, 2023, while hunting with his daddy in Albany, Ky.

Haven Marcum had a very successful youth deer hunt recently, bagging her first-ever deer kill, this nine point buck she harvested on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in the Alpha Community.

Haven is the five-year-old daughter of Dustin and Whitney Marcum.

Braxton Jones harvested this nice eight point buck, while hunting in Clinton County. Braxton is the 15-year-old son of Roy and Brandy Jones.