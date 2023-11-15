Ralph Wade Sharp, 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Millard Clint and Christine Blythe Sharp.

He was a graduate of Cumberland County High School, class of 1971, served in the Army 101st Airborne Division, and worked as an oil inspector for the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Kevin (Erica) Sharp of Lexington, Kentucky, The Honorable Judge Kristi Castillo of Burkesville, Kentucky; his life partner, June Rice; his siblings Linda (Jim) Thompson and Beverly (Jimmy) Mortimer, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jude Sharp, Eila Sharp, Vesper Sharp; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 9, at 11:00 A.M. CST in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Ricky Garner and John Myers officiating.

Military honors were provided by Kentucky’s DAV Chapter #105. Burial was in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com