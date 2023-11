WANY owner Pam Allred, along with WANY voice Randy Speck and former employee Al Cross, had a lot to say about the history of WANY over the years as Allred accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday during its annual banquet.

Below, employees of WANY were on hand to receive the award on Thursday. Those present are from left to right: Chrissy Parrish, Pam Allred, Randy Speck, Lynn Starnes, Remona Scott, Sid Scott II and Chris Marcum.