Letters to Santa Deadline is December 7

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

At least for children and older folks who are children at heart, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and with Thanksgiving just a week away, the Christmas season will soon follow.

Christmas time is also the one time of year that Santa Claus himself, being pulled on a sleigh by his reindeer and led by Rudolph, makes his annual rounds to all good boys and girls, and to make sure Santa visits your home this year, don’t forget to write and tell him what you want for Christmas in 2023!

The Clinton County News will once again make sure your wish list gets to the North Pole on time by sending your “Letters to Santa.”

The deadline to get Santa letters in the annual Christmas edition prior to Christmas Eve is Thursday, December 7, at 12 noon Central Standard Time. (Any letters received after that date will be published the week following the Christmas edition.)

School classes, day care centers, church groups and individual letters to Ole St. Nick are welcome and can be delivered in various ways.

Santa letters may be emailed (preferred) to gpcompany@kih.net, mailed to Clinton County News, c/o Santa Letters, P.O. Box 360, Albany, Ky. 42602, faxed to 606-387-7949 or dropped off at the news office at 116 N. Washington St. during normal business hours.

All Letters to Santa should be legible, spell checked and include a teacher’s name (on class letters) and phone number in case there is a question about the letter’s content.

Remember the aforementioned deadline to ensure publication in the special Christmas edition–Thursday, December 7, at 12 noon CST.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas from everyone at the Clinton County News!