Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

John H. Brown, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (fentanyl); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

He also had a failure to appear in court out of Wayne County for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Brown was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

William A. Sheckles, 44, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on a Clinton County indictment warrant, Thursday, November 9, 2023, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Sheckles was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s license; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheckles was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John H. Brown

William A. Sheckle