Fiscal court hires Stephens as interim tax administrator

Clinton County Fiscal Court voted to fill a “temporary interim” position at a special called meeting held last Wednesday afternoon, November 8.

Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn made a motion to fill a “temporary interim position and hire Myra Stephens at $16 per hour, part-time, as needed, as Clinton County Occupational Tax Administrator (OTA) until further notice.”

All five magistrates were on hand for the brief special meeting, which had three total items of business on the agenda.

Stephens, a former Tax Coordinator under past Sheriff Jeff Vincent, will temporary assume the duties of Occupational Tax Administrator Virginia Conner.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, when asked about the position at last week’s meeting, said no comments could be made because of litigation being involved.

However, the judge/executive did say later that Conner had received a letter from himself and Clinton County Attorney Michael Rains notifying her that she has “been suspended without pay” at this time.

During the short meeting, the court, on a motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, approved one cash transfer of $10,000 from the occupational checking account to the jail checking account.

Also, on a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, voted to approve a pair of claims and bills, including the county’s monthly credit card for fuel and an EMS payment.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for this Thursday, November 16, at 5 p.m.