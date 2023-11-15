Salute to our Veterans …

The Clinton County High School Bulldog Battalion JROTC and the Clinton County High School Band presented their annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

In the left photo, Cadet First Sergeant Lindsay Perez sang the National Anthem during the posting of the colors. In photo right, Major (ret) Melissa Ramsey spoke to those in attendance and, in the middle photo, the posting of the service flags were presented while the CCHS Band played the service song of each branch of the military.

The Clinton County High School Band is directed by Kaylee Welch.