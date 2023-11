ECC writes Thanksgiving messages

Ms. Jamie Cooksey’s

Morning Preschool Class

I am thankful for…

I am thankful for Nana, Mommy, Pa, Mammy, Uncle Bob, my brother and sisters. Chase Anderson

I am thankful for my Mommy, my baby brother, Chase and Addison and all my family. Grace Anderson

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother and sisters and Pokemon. Summit Conner

I am thankful for Nannie and Pa, Mommy and Daddy, my sister and baby cousin, Hope, Susie and Jimmy.

Isabella Crabtree

I am thankful for Naomi, Willow, my family and my cat. Naya Cross

I am thankful for my Mommy and Daddy, Granny and Pa, Emerson, my sister and brother. Londyn Dalton

I am thankful for food, Mommy and Daddy, Anna Grace, Mackenzee and all my family. William Gray

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my brother and sister and my friends. Calan Hardin

I am thankful for my Mommy, my brothers, Daddy, and Scarlett. Naomi Hood

I am thankful for Ledger, Easton, Blake, Hannah, Bubby, Mommy, Papa and Daddy. Evie King

I am thankful for Grammy, Summit, Kyle, Mom and Dad, Strett and my teachers. Orrin Latham

I am thankful for my family, my grandma, all my brothers and sisters, my Mom and Dad. Jexx Moons

I am thankful for my Mommy and Daddy and all my family. Knox Parrish

I am thankful for Mom, Meme, Daddy, Grandma, Jonah and Jasmine. Josiah Richardson

I am thankful for Mom and Dad, my friends, Chase and my sisters. Wilder Shearer

I am thankful for my brother, Mom, Daddy, Christie and Mitchell. Hannah Dyer-Shelton

I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Christie, Hannah and Ethan. Hunter Dyer- Shelton

I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Grandma, Papaw, and my toys. Lucas Spickard

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my brother and my toys. Bryce Starns

I am thankful for my Dad, Mom, my brother, Mema, Amber, Josh, Papa, Pearl and all my family. Willow Stone

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, Nana, Liam and Nikki. Carson Britt

I am thankful for my family, my friends and my toys. Kynlee Duvall

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my sister and my toys. Waylon Duvall

I am thankful for my family and my home and my toys. Annabelle Hughes

I am thankful for Mommy and Daddy, my family and my toys. Jackson Lower

I am thankful for my home, school, and my family. Asher Ramirez Mazariegoz

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my sisters and brother and all my family. Jimmy Simmons

I am thankful for God, my family and all my friends at school. Jaylee Thair

I am thankful for my mom and dad, Cam, Rhett and my friends. Brody Wiggins

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my sister and my family. Kimberly Zheng

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my brothers and my family. Morgon Nelson

Ms. Jamie and Ms. Lessica are thankful for their families and Chase, Grace, Summit, Isabella, Naya, Londyn, William, Calan, Naomi, Evie, Orrin, Jexx, Knox, Josiah, Wilder, Hannah, Hunter, Lucas, Bryce, Willow, Carson, Kynlee, Waylon, Annabelle, Jackson, Asher, Jimmy, Jaylee, Brody, Kimberly, and Morgon.

Ms. Lezlee Young’s

Morning Preschool Class

I am thankful for mom, dad, and sisters. I am also thankful for my toys, dog, and cat. Logan Boils

I am thankful for my mom, dad, and baby brother.

Axel Brackins

I am thankful for my teacher Ms. Lezlee, mom, dad, sisters, gran gran, Me-Me and Luna my cat. Willow Bray

I am thankful for my family, Willow, Riddlee, God and my teachers. Elise Brewington

I am thankful for chocolate, my family, fish, and pizza. Aiden Burchett

I am thankful for my family, and that I can pray, my special buggy and dirtbike. Strett Burchett

I am thankful for my family and my house.

Archer Clunie

I am thankful for my family, friends, my teachers, Jesus, and God. Riddlee Conner

I am thankful for my momma, daddy, sisters, Ms. Raegan, Ms. Lezlee, and Ms. Brandy. Kelly Gibson

I am thankful for God making this world and everything he has done for me, my mom, dad, Hunter, and all my family, Nana, Memaw and Pa because they died and my camper and my aunt TeTe, my teachers and my school. Peyton Guinn

I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, baby sister and Nana. Jonathan Huddleston

I am thankful for mom, dad, sister, candy, food, and school. Elisa Lopez

I am thankful for my mom, dad, and my life, my little and big sister, and Caesar. Jaretzi Radillo

I am thankful for a turkey, my mom and dad, I love my kitty and puppy. Annaleese Ojeda

I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, my two brothers and my rabbit. Alicia Osorio

I am thankful for pizzas and my kitties, I am also thankful for my family and friends at school. I am thankful for my Jesus too. Crew Parrish

I am thankful for my teachers, my chips, my skateboard, my family, and Mario. Killian Phelps

I am thankful for my mom, dad, nanny, Pa, and zombies. Blake Stearns

I am thankful for a big Buzz Light Year, Rex, Bullseye, mom and dad. Grayson Tuggle

I am thankful for mommy, daddy, my dogs BeBe, Pappy, Gran, and my church. Walker Vitatoe

Ms. Lezlee Young’s

Afternoon Preschool Class

I am thankful for my mom and dad and turkey day.

Olivia Buster

I am thankful for my family and school. James Galipo

I am thankful for my family, Ms. Brandy and Ms. Lezlee. Noah Johnson

I am thankful for my mom, dad, my sister and Isaiah. Addy Maupin

I am thankful for my Mommy, Daddy, sister and school. Myla Maupin

I am thankful for my house, my mom, dad, brother, and sisters. Adalyn Milburn

I am thankful for my family andd friends.

Logan Milburn

I am thankful for mom, dad, Cali, and my toys.

Freya Presley

I am thankful for my mom, dad, brother and sister.

Levi Sloan

I am thankful for my family and my toys. C.J. Vaisley

I am thankful for mommy and my family. Kora Rogers

Ms. Casey Creekmore’s and

Ms. Tammy Ferguson’s

Preschool Class

Natalya King- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my brothers and sisters.

Laylah Pierce- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Gage and the rest of my family.

Allie Marcum- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Sissy, Nannie, Poppy, Mimi and the rest of my family.

Lincoln Sawyers- I am thankful for me and my family.

Lawson Sawyers- I am thankful for Daddy, Momma, Lynnex, Pa Dave, Amy, Way Way and Poppa

Makenna Myers- I am thankful for my brother, sister, Mommy and Daddy.

Ruger Lee- I am thankful for my family.

Ava Peckham- I am thankful for my family and my kitty cats.

Jaycie York- I am thankful for my momma and my uncle.

Sam Herald- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my brother, baby sister and my dog.

Marlee Sinclair- I am thankful for Mom, Dad, my sister, brother, Nana, Pa, Nannie and Papa.

Kenlynn Russell- I am thankful for my Mommy, Daddy, my brother, Grandpa, Nannie and my cat.

Kyle Dick- I am thankful for my family, every single human in his family and in my school.

Linnie Myers- I am thankful for my Daddy, Mommy, Grandpa, Poppy, My Sissy, My Bubby, Granny and Grandma.

Jed Upchurch- I am thankful for my Mommy, Daddy, my brothers, my sister, my teachers, Granny, Mawzy and Papa.

Penny Perrin- I am thankful for my family, Allie and my animals.

Willa Sue Cummings- I am thankful for my family and my friends.

Isabelle Tallent- I am thankful for my grandpa, Nana, Mimi, Papa, Jacob, Mommy, Daddy, Lily and pizza.

Tucker Del Bello- I am thankful for my family.

Jagger Weston- I am thankful for my family and my friends.

Raelynn Troxel- I am thankful for cake and my family.

Rebecca Skipworth- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Jaxson and sister.

Brantley Troxel- I am thankful for Mommy and my sisters.

Alec Blancke- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy and Sissy.

Charlie Hicks- I am thankful for my family.

Iris Dolen- I am thankful for my family, friends and my teachers.

Storm Smiddy- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Alex, Grandpa and Grandma.

Lily Perdue- I am thankful for Carson, Mommy, Daddy, Abeden and Aiden.

Yamilet Alvarez- I am thankful for my family.

Isaiah Gibson- I am thankful for my Dad, Mom, Noah, Mia and my friends.

Ivy Ruhl- I am thankful for my family.

Sawyer Cook- I am thankful for my family.

Riverlynn Neal- I am thankful for Iris, my family, my doggies and my school.