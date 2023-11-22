Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Roundball fans are roaring to go

Thanksgiving, and the family trips, visits and meals that go with it, is being enjoyed by most everyone throughout this week, and my advice to everyone out there, especially to our high school roundball fans is this:

Eat up, get plenty of rest afterwards, enjoy a few leftovers for a day or two, then put your roundball following shoes on and get ready to ball for a few months.

The 2023-24 basketball season gets underway next Tuesday, November 28, when our Lady Dawgs step onto the bus for the trip up to Marion County to take on the Lady Knights.

There’s not a lot of history between the two schools on the girls’ varsity basketball level as next week’s meeting will be only the second time the two programs have met on the hardwood.

The first game between the Lady Dawgs and the Lady Knights was during the 2021 season, resulting in a 54-45 Clinton County loss during the Lady Gator Classic at Greenwood.

Tip-off for the girls’ varsity game is set for 7:00 p.m. local time and will be preceded by a boys’ varsity game between the Marion Knights and the Francis Parker Wyverns. I had to look up what sort of mascot a wyvern is and learned that, while it may resemble a dragon, the species stands apart from the dragon simply because it only has two legs.

The Dawgs will hit the (new) hardwood Thursday, November 30, when we play host to Cumberland Christian Home Educators of Somerset, Kentucky, a relatively new program to the varsity basketball scene.

Like the girls’ varsity opener, there just isn’t any history between the Dawgs and CCHE as Thursday night’s meeting will be the first.

Both the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will hit the home floor for the first double-header of the season next Saturday, December 2, when they play host to Smith County, Tennessee. Tip for the girls’ varsity is set for 6:00 p.m.

So, after a break from the gym for several months, here we go again with another roundball season upon us, and from what I’m hearing from fans on the streets – everyone is fired up and ready.

Big Blue Preview in your hands.

The annual pre-season look at our Dawgs, Lady Dawgs, cheerleaders and coaching staffs that we’ll be following this season is in your hands this week.

For the most part, it’s the work of Brett Gibson with content and ad layout by Erika Roe.

Take advantage of the chance to get an early look (and read) about the young Clinton County athletes who we’ll be cheering on for the next four months.

See you on the hardwood!