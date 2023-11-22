Lyera Vivene Higginbotham Cash, 104, of the Willis Creek Community, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at her residence.

She was the oldest resident of Cumberland County at the time of her death.

A native of Clinton County, she was born in the Willis Creek Community, the daughter of Daniel Webster Higginbotham and Addeline Elizabeth Neathery Higginbotham.

She was a descendant of several pioneering families in Cumberland and Clinton Counties – Tallent, Neathery, Higginbotham and Riddle.

She was a member of Seminary Community Church, a homemaker, farmer, store merchant and former pastor’s wife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Joe Cash; siblings, James Litton Higginbotham, Anna Kate Sell, Frances Laws, Daniel Gene Higginbotham, Robert Erskine “Bobby” Higginbotham, and Ruby Gaye Dyer; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Grider.

She is survived by her son, Rev. Gary Erskine (Jean) Cash of Burkesville; granddaughters, Maryellen Hope Cash of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Gari Lynne (Justin) Grider of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Sara Elizabeth (Donnie) Thrasher of Burkesville; great-grandchildren, Elijah Lee Grider, Addelyn Elizabeth Pruitt, Lucas Reid Grider, Quinn Amelia Thrasher, Cash Daniel Grider, Harper Elaine Grider and Willow Kate Thrasher, several nieces, nephews, great and great-great also survive.

Her celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.