Thelma Sue Burchett McMillon, 75, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, in Cookeville, Tennessee, Friday, November 10, 2023.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Lewis and Mary Tallent Burchett.

She was of the Separate Baptist faith and was a factory worker for Fruit of the Loom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris McMillon; brothers, Wendell Burchett and Johnny “J.R.” Burchett; sister, Helen Hicks; great-grandson, Wilder Clunie.

She is survived by her children, Annette McMillon, John (Stacy) McMillon, Cindy (Keith) Brown, Laura McMillon Garrett, all of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Freddie Burchett, Wilma (Gale) Moons, Joan Irwin, all of Albany, Kentucky, Eva (Roger) McDonald, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and Peggy Claborn of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Tiffany Hughes, Felicia Clunie, Ashley Stewart, Brooke Smith, Leighton Dalton, Megan Antle, Daniel McMillon, Keistan Brown, Madison Garrett, Landon Brown; 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T., at the Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Davis and Bro. Jerry Ridge officiating. Burial followed in the Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.