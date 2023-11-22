Joseph Quentin Branham, of Burkesville, Kentucky, 51, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Wendell and Linda Long Branham.

He attended Red Banks Community Church and was a self employed farmer.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Maggie Long; paternal grandparents, Claude and Rosie Arms Branham; mother, Linda Long Franklin; mother-in-law, Ammie Bell; infant son, Dwayne Branham; brothers, Wendell Branham and Billy Joe Branham.

He is survived by his spouse, Laura Bell Branham; children, Chris (Claudia) Rice, Savannah Branham, Dakota (Catie) Branham; bonus children, Kim Hunter, Randall Branham, Tricia Branham, Lance Ryan; siblings, Frankie (Judy) Branham, April (Ronnie) Piercy, Mitzi (Josh) Brooks, Willie Branham, Dillon Branham, Tammy Long, Autumn Hughes; grandchildren, Dixie Capps, Camden Hamilton, and Jesley Paige Sharp.

The funeral service was held on Friday, November 17, 2023 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Huddleston officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.norris-new.com