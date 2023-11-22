Pamela Darlene Catron Guffey, 46, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in Albany, Kentucky.

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Junior Buddy and Helen Marie Dishman Catron.

She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Junior Wayne Catron.

She is survived by her mother; children, Wyatt (Ashley) Guffey, Nigil Guffey, and Slayden “Trucker” Guffey, all of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Keith Preston Catron and Stanley Robert Catron, both of Albany, Kentucky; a step-grandchild, Addison Owens; the father of her children, Robert Dean Guffey; other family and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. CST, in the chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Campbell-New Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.