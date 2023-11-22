Shannon Davis Wisdom, of Wilmore, Kentucky, 74, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Thomson – Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky.

He was the son of Glavis Lamber and Wilma Gearlds Wisdom.

He was a member of Hickory Ridge Church of Christ, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and worked as a construction worker for the T.V.A.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ancel Wisdom, and nephew, Murrel Michael Wisdom.

He is survived by his siblings, Mervin Wisdom, of Burkesville Kentucky, and Murrel (Melaine) Wisdom, of Lexington, Kentucky.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 16 at 12:00 P.M. CST in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with Brother Gary Cash officiating.

Military Honors and Casket Bearers by the DAV Chapter #105. Burial followed in the Mudcamp Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.