Howard Melton, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was the son of the late Sherman and Georgia Mae Melton and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Stearns, Jean Brown, and Janice Hacker, and four brothers, William R. Melton, Tommy Melton, Ronnie Melton, and Lonnie Kay Melton.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by a sister, Sue Irwin; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.